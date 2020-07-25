Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,656 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Mdu Resources Group worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

