First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2,016.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

