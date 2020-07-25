Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,997 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Celanese by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $92.43 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

