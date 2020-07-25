FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of FMC worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 3,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FMC by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FMC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

