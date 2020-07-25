Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 206.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.