Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

ServiceNow stock opened at $425.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $454.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

