Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,891 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

