Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 673,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 542,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock worth $3,027,304. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

