Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 142,027 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.