Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,999 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Globe Life worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after acquiring an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Globe Life by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 505,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

