Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 140,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

NYSE:MPC opened at $38.70 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

