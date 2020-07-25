Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,068 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $624,150,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.65.

Shares of DE stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

