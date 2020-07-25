Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 286,660 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 449.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.74% of Petmed Express worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

PETS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.96 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $1,485,860. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

