Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,791 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.