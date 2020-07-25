Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,331 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,331 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

