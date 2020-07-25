Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 169,950 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.