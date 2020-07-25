Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

