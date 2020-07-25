Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 1,499.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.53% of Meet Group worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEET shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Meet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

