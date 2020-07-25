SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 52,610 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 217.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of Methode Electronics worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

