BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Stake Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter worth about $6,663,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 689.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,709 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 793.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 165.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

NYSE RA opened at $17.07 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.