Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Uxin has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.38.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 78.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uxin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $15,515,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uxin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,766,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 931,546 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

