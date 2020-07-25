Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s second-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 6 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%. However, the bottom line plunged 95.9% year over year due to muted revenues. It has been witnessing revenue growth for the past many years on rising interest income and inorganic growth strategies. Its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. We remain positive about its steady capital position as well. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. The company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loan loss bothers.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

NYSE SYF opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

