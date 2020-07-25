Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Buy

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Most importantly, EOG Resources is among the leading players in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford. However, EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, keeping crude oil in the bearish territory. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a capital budget reduction of 46% for 2020 from original guidance. Triggered by lower capital spending, it has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions, which will reduce crude output by 15% from 2019 levels.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

