Raymond James Upgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to “Strong-Buy”

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

CBAY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

