DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DENTSPLY’s healthcare business witnessed solid growth in the last reported quarter driven by strong demand for Wellspect medical supplies. Also, Digital Dentistry witnessed a strong first quarter, attributable to strong sales of new products — Primescan and Primemill. However, Per the first-quarter 2020 preliminary announcement, DENTSPLY witnessed deterioration in both earnings and revenues. Core Technology & Equipment and Consumables units witnessed year-over-year decline in the last reported quarter. Contraction in margins is a concern. Meanwhile, revenues at the Consumables segment were sluggish in the quarter. Sales in Europe also declined. Unfavorable foreign currency and restructuring costs are expected to impact the company in 2020. DENTSPLY has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

