Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.