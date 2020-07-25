Piper Sandler Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $36.00

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,684. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

