VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.10. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

