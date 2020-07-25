Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

