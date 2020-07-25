HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in HealthStream by 1,078.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

