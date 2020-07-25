Zacks Investment Research Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Sell

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the second quarter of 2020 have been moving down over the past two months. The company is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. ArcelorMittal is also likely to gain from efforts to reduce debt. The company is also expanding its steel-making capacity and remains focused toward shift to high value-added products. However, ArcelorMittal faces some challenges in the European market. The company is facing headwinds from weak automotive demand, softening global economic growth and supply-chain destocking. Also, the U.S.-China trade issues are likely to hurt steel demand in China amid short-term challenges associated with the outbreak of coronavirus. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 56,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 636,420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

