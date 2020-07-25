GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

