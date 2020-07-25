GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.
GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.
