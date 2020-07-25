Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.