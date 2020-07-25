Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

