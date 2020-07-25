Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

