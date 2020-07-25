Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

GSBD opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $620.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

