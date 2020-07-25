Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

