Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 251,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $93.14 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

