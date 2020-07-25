IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 795.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

