Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NEWT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 96.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

