Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 79,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 91,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.