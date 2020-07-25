Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.
In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
