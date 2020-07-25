Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

