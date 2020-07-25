Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118,757 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,827,000 after buying an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,695,000.

VONG opened at $204.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $213.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

