Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1,158.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 633,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 274,788 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 35.8% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 468,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

