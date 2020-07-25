Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

NYSE BLK opened at $570.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $33,578,065. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

