Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.