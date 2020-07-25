Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 895,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

