Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

