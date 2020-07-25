Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,383 shares of company stock worth $38,245,067 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

