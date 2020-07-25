Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Opko Health by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 209,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Opko Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.29. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.